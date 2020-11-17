Coronavirus Los Angeles

LA Mayor Garcetti calls COVID situation 'very dangerous,' urges Angelenos to help stop spread

The city is also taking steps to expand testing, including setting up a 24-hour rapid testing site at Los Angeles International Airport and a "super" walk-up testing site in the hard-hit San Fernando Valley.
By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As Southern California grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday called the situation in Los Angeles " very dangerous" and implored Angelenos to buckle down on safety precautions to prevent further infections and hospitalizations.

"The risk of this disease has never been higher and the accelerating rate of infections has never been swifter," the mayor said.

In L.A. County, coronavirus cases have doubled in the last month. The mayor called on residents to take actions similar to those at the onset of the pandemic back in March:

  • Stay at home as much as possible for the next two to three weeks.

  • Assume that everyone outside your household is infectious.

  • Stop gathering.


    • "We cannot afford to have gatherings be the spread that we see. It's not just what's open and what's closed, it's where we go and what we do. So don't do stupid things and don't do risky things," Garcetti said.

    All of Southern California is now in the purple tier - here's what that means
    Garcetti also urged people not to travel unless it's absolutely necessary and said those who travel into California should adhere to the recently implemented travel advisory and self-quarantine for 14 days.

    The city is also taking steps to expand testing, including by bringing testing to Los Angeles International Airport for those who do travel, the mayor said. There will now be a 24-hour rapid testing site at Bradley International Terminal and terminals 2 and 6 beginning "early this week."

    In addition, a "super" walk-up testing site will be set up in the hard-hit northeast San Fernando Valley. Although a specific location has yet to be determined, Garcetti said it will be up and running by Monday, Nov. 23.

    That location will provide approximately 3,000 additional daily COVID and flu tests, flu shots and rapid antigen testing for people with symptoms.

    "We want to get to the vaccine without shutting down the economy even more," he added.
