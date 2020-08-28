LA to file criminal charges against party houses in the Hollywood Hills

Criminal charges are expected to be filed in connection to recent parties in the Hollywood Hills that were held despite a city ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, who describes the parties as "havoc in the Hills," is set to announce the crackdown Friday morning.

It is unclear what type of charges will be filed and against how many people, but Feuer said some of the parties were hosted by Bryce Hall and Blake Gray, TikTok stars with millions of followers.

Mayor Eric Garcetti last week authorized shutting off utility service at a home in the Hollywood Hills that he said has hosted several large parties in violation of health orders.

Garcetti announced earlier this month that homes where parties are hosted are subject to potential utility shutoffs, particularly after repeated violations.

His announcement came after a large house party was held at a mansion on Mulholland Drive on Aug. 3, which ended in a deadly shooting.

Health officials and city leaders have described the large parties as "super-spreaders," where the risk of coronavirus spreading is high.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
