Garcetti authorizes utility shutoff at Hollywood Hills 'party house'

Mayor Eric Garcetti said he has authorized shutting off utility service at a home in the Hollywood Hills that has hosted several large parties in violation of health orders.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mayor Eric Garcetti said he has authorized shutting off utility service at a home in the Hollywood Hills that has hosted several large parties in violation of health orders.

The order comes a week after Garcetti announced a crack down on "party houses" that are violating orders aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.

"Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders," Garcetti said. "The City has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community."

The city did not identify the home's address or the owner. The Los Angeles Times reported the home on Appian Way belongs to TikTok star Bryce hall, who has allegedly held several large parties during the pandemic.

Gatherings of large numbers of people from different households are prohibited under current health orders.

Hundreds of maskless revelers seen at Holmby Hills mansion hours after LA mayor vows party crackdown
On the same day Mayor Eric Garcetti threatened new sanctions against large gatherings, hundreds of people gathered at a lavish home in Holmby Hills for a celebration.



Last weekend, police said 13 party citations were issued.

Mayor Eric Garcetti first announced earlier this month that homes where parties are hosted are subject to potential utility shutoffs, particularly after repeated violations.

RELATED: LA threatens to shut off utilities at 'super-spreader' house parties after recent mass gatherings amid COVID-19

The announcement came after a large house party at a mansion on Mulholland Drive on Aug. 3, which ended in a fatal shooting.
