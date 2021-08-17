Pets & Animals

Dog owners put on alert as LA County sees its largest outbreak of canine influenza

Dog owners are being warned of outbreaks of canine influenza and leptospirosis in Los Angeles County.

The county Department of Veterinary Public Health last week reported more cases of the two diseases than usual. There have been 51 confirmed cases of leptospirosis, a pathogenic bacteria, as well as the largest outbreak of canine influenza in the county, with 10 confirmed cases and another 46 suspected cases.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) is now urging dog owners to get their dogs vaccinated, especially if they participate in group activities or spend time at boarding facilities.

"Now that we're traveling and going back to in-person work or school, our 'pandemic pups' are heading to daycare and kennels, which is driving these outbreaks," spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein said in a statement. "Getting your dogs vaccinated not only protects them, but can save you time, money, and grief in the long run."

According to L.A. County veterinary health officials, the canine influenza outbreak is both wider spread and less controlled than an outbreak back in 2017, which was linked to the importation of dogs from out of the country by a rescue group and contained to one kennel location.

