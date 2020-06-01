LA County, other SoCal cities issue sweeping Monday curfews after a weekend of chaotic protests

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a weekend of chaotic protests throughout the region, Los Angeles County and several other Southern California cities declared sweeping curfews for its residents.
The curfew for L.A. County goes into effect on 6 p.m. Monday and will last through 6 a.m. Tuesday, with the possibility to extend it, according to a signed ordinance from the county Board of Supervisors. The public is not allowed allowed on streets, parks or other public areas.
Meanwhile, a handful of other cities have taken it upon themselves to enact their own curfew. The following are details issued by each city.
Los Angeles
Mayor Eric Garcetti extended a curfew for the city of Los Angeles, which will be in effect for the same period as the county.
"The focus needs to stay on taking down systemic racism and ending senseless violence against Black men and women - and we can't let a small number of people hijack that movement by putting lives in danger and destroying property," Garcetti said in a statement. "We are keeping the curfew in place tonight to protect everyone's safety and help our first responders keep the peace."
Beverly Hills
The city extended both of its curfew after looters targeted the city over the weekend.
The first curfew, which applies to the city's business district, will take effect starting Monday 1 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The second is a citywide curfew and will go into effect at 4 p.m. Monday until 5:30 a.m. the next morning.
Santa Monica
Residents in Santa Monica will be subject to two curfews, one day after extensive looting was seen just blocks away from a large, mostly peaceful gathering of protesters. A curfew for the business districts of the city will go into effect at 1 p.m. Monday and another citywide curfew will begin at 4 p.m.
People are being asked to stay in their homes until 9 a.m. Monday as the city and local businesses owners continue to access damage from weekend protests and begin the process of cleaning up.
Culver City
Residents in Culver City have once again been placed under a curfew, in effect from 4 p.m. Monday through 5:30 a.m. tomorrow. The city's bus service will be canceled starting at 8 p.m. through the end of the curfew period. Those who need a ride home after that window can contact the city bus hotline at (310) 253-6500.
Riverside
Officials in Riverside implemented a citywide curfew that takes effect 7 p.m. on Monday and lasts through 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. People traveling to and from work, those seeking emergency medical care and homeless individuals are among the exceptions to the curfew.
Officials say it is not expected to last beyond that time frame but can be extended if need arises.
Long Beach
While there are currently no planned demonstrations, the city followed suit of other cities and issued a curfew for Monday. Business districts are under curfew starting at 1 p.m., and the entire city beginning at 4 p.m. An end time for the curfew was not immediately clear.
Long Beach on Sunday also saw looting, including a store called Outfitters, where several looters were seen crawling out of a glass window that has been smashed.
