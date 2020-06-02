George Floyd

Beverly Hills, Torrance have extended Tuesday curfews amid continued unrest

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several cities across Southern California are opting to extend curfews for residents as the region continues to see protests and looting.

Officials in both Beverly Hills and Torrance declared an extension of curfews, while its unclear whether L.A. County will extend its sweeping curfew for the third day.

The curfew does not apply to those traveling to and from work work, those seeking emergency medical care and first responders.

The following are details issued by each city.

Beverly Hills

Starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, all of Beverly Hills will be under a curfew through 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. City police will be "actively patrolling" the city, officials say.

Under the curfew, people are prohibited from being on streets, sidewalks, parks and any other public space.

Torrance

Meanwhile, officials in Torrance enacted a curfew that will remain in effect everyday for as long as L.A. County is under a state of emergency. The daily curfew will take effect at 6 p.m. every day through 6 a.m. the next morning.

Don't want to miss anything? Sign up for breaking news emails and be sure to download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on iPhones, iPads and Android devices.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly hillstorranceofficer injuredarrestprotesteric garcettigeorge floydcurfew
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Joe Biden to speak in Philadelphia on civil unrest
5 officers shot when protests turned violent in 2 cities
LA County, city declare Monday curfew after chaotic protests
Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD Chief Michel Moore apologizes for 'blood on their hands' comment
VIDEO: Man appears to pull out rifle, aim at protesters in SoCal
LAPD arrests robbery suspects after high-speed chase
'Tiger King' saga: Carole Baskin wins ownership of Joe Exotic's former zoo
Protesters march through Hollywood; Dozens later arrested after looting, vandalism
LAPD officers take a knee to show solidarity with protesters
5 officers shot when protests turned violent in 2 cities
Show More
Psychological First Aid for your child in five steps
LAPD disperses protest in Van Nuys
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
LA County health director ties together George Floyd's death, COVID-19 impact
Trump warns of military deployment as George Floyd protests resume
More TOP STORIES News