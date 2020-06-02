Beverly Hills, Torrance have extended Tuesday curfews amid continued unrest

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several cities across Southern California are opting to extend curfews for residents as the region continues to see protests and looting.Officials in both Beverly Hills and Torrance declared an extension of curfews, while its unclear whether L.A. County will extend its sweeping curfew for the third day.The curfew does not apply to those traveling to and from work work, those seeking emergency medical care and first responders.The following are details issued by each city.Starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, all of Beverly Hills will be under a curfew through 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. City police will be "actively patrolling" the city, officials say.Under the curfew, people are prohibited from being on streets, sidewalks, parks and any other public space.Meanwhile, officials in Torrance enacted a curfew that will remain in effect everyday for as long as L.A. County is under a state of emergency. The daily curfew will take effect at 6 p.m. every day through 6 a.m. the next morning.