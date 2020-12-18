LA County DA Gascon reverses course, allows prosecutors to seek sentencing enhancements in 'extraordinary' cases

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon on Friday said he was reversing course on some the major changes he announced when he took office earlier this month.

In a memo, Gascon said that effect immediately he would now allow deputy DAs to seek sentencing enhancements for hate crimes, child abuse, elder abuse, sexual assault, sex trafficking and certain financial crimes.

Gascon said he was amending his original directive "to allow enhanced sentences in cases involving the most vulnerable victims and in specified extraordinary circumstances. These exceptions shall be narrowly construed."

Some prosecutors reacted by saying the new guidance did not go far enough.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

RELATED: Crime victims' families lash out at LA County DA George Gascon over new policies

L.A. County DA George Gascon's new policies are being criticized by former prosecutors and some family members of crime victims.



RELATED: LA County DA George Gascon's plan to reduce sentences sparks concern from his own prosecutors
There is new backlash to some of the changes being made by new L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon.

