LA County DA Gascon reverses course, allows prosecutors to seek sentencing enhancements in 'extraordinary' cases

In a memo, Gascon said that effect immediately he would now allow deputy DAs to seek sentencing enhancements for hate crimes, child abuse, elder abuse, sexual assault, sex trafficking and certain financial crimes.
Gascon said he was amending his original directive "to allow enhanced sentences in cases involving the most vulnerable victims and in specified extraordinary circumstances. These exceptions shall be narrowly construed."
Some prosecutors reacted by saying the new guidance did not go far enough.
