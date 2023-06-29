More than 150 LA County foster youth celebrate graduating from high school

More than 150 young people in the L.A. County foster care system celebrated graduating from high school. The graduates are all headed to a college or university in the fall.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was an unforgettable day for some inspiring high school students. More than 150 young people in the Los Angeles County foster care system celebrated graduating from high school.

The high school graduates dressed in black and gold took the stage at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown L.A. Tuesday.

"I'm very excited. I've been waiting for this forever - to finally say I did it, finish high school, move on to the next thing in my life," graduate Adoniah Freeman said.

The graduates each maintained a 2.8 GPA or higher and they're all headed to a college or university in the fall. Despite their challenges, they want to use their dedication and hard work to help others.

"My mom she struggled with certain mental health issues and she was not able to take care of me and my brother properly, and I just feel my experience with that could help other people who were in similar situations," Adoniah said.

In the crowd were caregivers, therapists, social workers, friends and family cheering loud for their loved one.

"My friends, my siblings, they played a big role in my life because when I got taken away, I felt like I didn't have anybody," graduate Amanda Gaona said. "And then, as my siblings grew older, they guided me."

The graduates also heard via video from comedian Tiffany Haddish, who was placed in foster care as a child.

"If you never give up and you believe in what you're doing, if you truly believe in it, you can achieve anything," she said.