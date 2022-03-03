Travel

Average LA County gas price tops $5 per gallon after largest one-day increase in 7 years

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County topped $5 for the first time Thursday, increasing 8.6 cents to $5.014.

The increase is the largest since the 15.1-cent increase on July 14, 2015, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The record is the 25th in 27 days.

The average price has risen 29 times in 32 days, increasing 34.5 cents, including 3 cents Wednesday. It is 19.2 cents more than one week ago, 29.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.25 greater than one year ago.

Some areas are even seeing gas prices above $6 per gallon.

The Orange County average price also recorded its largest increase since July 14, 2015, rising 8.6 cents to $4.99, its 24th record in 29 days. It has increased 19 of the past 21 days, rising 26.8 cents, including 3.4 cents Wednesday.

The Orange County average price is 18.8 cents more than one week ago, 29.1 cents higher than one month ago and $1.244 greater than one year ago.



