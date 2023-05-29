LA County Library, Riverside Art Museum to receive nation's highest honor for museums, libraries

The L.A. County Library and the Riverside Art Museum are among eight recipients of the nation's highest honor for museum and library services.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Library will be honored this summer with the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Services.

The library system will join the Riverside Art Museum as recipients of the nation's highest honor for museum and library services.

The medals are typically given to institutions that provide dynamic programming and services that exceed expected levels of service.

The medals have been presented for the past 29 years by the Washington, D.C.-based Institute of Museum and Library Services to celebrate institutions that are making a difference for individuals, families and communities.

The awards are usually presented in August, but no date was announced for this year's ceremony.

City News Service contributed to this report.