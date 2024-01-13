Armed suspects rob multiple businesses during crime spree in Long Beach, nearby cities

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are trying to determine whether a rash of overnight robberies at multiple 7-Elevens and other businesses are connected.

One robbery happened at about 9:41 p.m. at a business on the 4200 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Investigators say that three male suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun, entered the business and demanded cash and electronics from two employees and a customer before taking off in a car. No one was injured.

Another robbery occurred about two hours later in the 6500 block of Cherry Avenue in Long Beach. Police say an adult male suspect armed with a handgun entered the business with three female suspects and demanded cash from two employees. The suspects then fled in a car. No one was hurt in that incident.

Authorities say that several other robberies occurred in the nearby cities of Seal Beach, Signal Hill and Lakewood during the evening and early morning hours.

Police did not release a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies is asked to contact police.

No further details were immediately known.