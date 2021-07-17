Coronavirus Los Angeles

Why is LA County re-imposing mask mandate? COVID positivity rate increased by 700% in one month

EMBED <>More Videos

LA County's COVID positivity rate increased by 700% in just one month

With Los Angeles County's renewed requirement that everyone wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, set to take effect late Saturday night, many are questioning the decision.

The masking mandate was announced Thursday by county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. It will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

"We're not where we need to be for the millions at risk of infection here in Los Angeles County, and waiting to do something would be too late given what we're seeing now,'' Davis said.

Davis said the rate of virus spread in the county has officially risen from moderate to substantial, with infections five times more likely to occur among unvaccinated residents. The county's seven-day average rate of daily new cases rose to 7.1 cases per 100,000 residents, up from 4.8 just last week.

Mask mandate: LA County orders face coverings indoors again as COVID cases spike
EMBED More News Videos

LA County residents will again be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, as COVID cases spike.



Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, says unvaccinated people now account for all COVID-19 hospitalizations at county-run hospitals.

"To date, we have not had a patient admitted to a DHS hospital who has been fully vaccinated with either the J&J, Pfizer or Moderna vaccine," Dr. Ghaly said Tuesday. "Every single patient that we've admitted for COVID has been not yet fully vaccinated."

State and county data shows the highly contagious Delta variant is quickly spreading among those who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The rolling-average rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued to climb, reaching 3.75% on Thursday, up from 3.7% Wednesday and well above the 0.5% rate during this time last month.



Davis insisted again that COVID vaccines provide strong protection against the virus and the Delta variant, but unvaccinated residents are at significantly higher risk.

There are still nearly 4 million county residents who are unvaccinated.

Currently, 69% of county residents age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 61% are fully vaccinated. Among those aged 65 and older, 88% have received at least one dose, and 78% are fully vaccinated.

Many people say they're confused about why things are changing. Across the board, the reaction is mixed.

Sheriff Villanueva won't enforce county's new mask order, claims 'not backed by science'
EMBED More News Videos

LA County residents will again be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, as COVID cases spike.



"If you're comfortable going out with a mask, do it. If you're afraid, stay home. A lot of people are different sides of the aisle on that, but why not just do what people are comfortable with," said Tujunga resident Karen Perdue. "I think this is the first step in lockdowns again."

"My reaction is simple, just wear it," said San Bernardino resident Francisco Felix. "Be safe about it, protect others as you go along."

In Los Angeles County, vaccination rates among Asians 76% have received at least one dose, 66% of whites, 55% of Latinos and 45% of Blacks.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countyface maskcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
Unvaccinated account for all COVID hospitalizations in LA County
Why should vaccinated people still wear masks?
Sheriff won't enforce county's new mask order
10 CA counties now strongly recommending face masks indoors
TOP STORIES
Rapper Biz Markie, best known for 'Just a Friend,' dies at 57
Sheriff won't enforce county's new mask order
Why should vaccinated people still wear masks?
10 CA counties now strongly recommending face masks indoors
'Hollywood Ripper' gets death for murders of 2 SoCal women
Judge orders end to DACA, current enrollees safe for now
Possible human remains found amid search for missing Mar Vista woman
Show More
LA County orders masks indoors again amid COVID spike
'The Last Dance' premieres on ESPN+ Monday
Video shows man falsely accused of stealing phone in Moreno Valley
Richard Sherman 'deeply remorseful' after arrest for DUI, trespassing
Mom speaks out after saving son, 5, from kidnappers in NYC
More TOP STORIES News