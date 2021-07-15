covid-19 pandemic

Mask mandate: New LA County health order requires face coverings indoors as COVID cases spike

EMBED <>More Videos

New LA County health order requires masks indoors as COVID cases rise

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Citing continued increases in transmission of COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is re-implementing a mandate requiring residents to wear masks while indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

The county previously only recommended mask-wearing indoors. The new mandate will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, officials announced.

The announcement was made during a virtual briefing on Thursday afternoon. It comes exactly one month after California dropped its statewide mask mandate for vaccinated people.

Some exceptions will apply, health officials said, similar to masking requirements that were in place before June 15. Additional details about those exemptions were not immediately disclosed.

RELATED | Unvaccinated account for all COVID hospitalizations in LA County
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County official Dr. Christina Ghaly says unvaccinated people now account for all COVID-19 hospitalizations at county-run hospitals.



The L.A. County Health Officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, said the new health order will be published in its entirety on the website covid19.lacounty.gov no later than Friday.

Davis said the county is "not where we need to be" in terms of vaccinations against the virus, as evidenced by seven straight days of new cases numbers that topped 1,000. On Thursday, the county reported 1,537 new infections, the highest number since early March.

Asked what additional restrictions health officials might take if the rise in COVID-19 cases worsens, Davis said: "Everything is on the table."



MORE | LA County seeing 10-fold spike in COVID-19 cases
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County reported almost 10 times as many COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as it did the day before California reopened.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countyface maskcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
MAP: How many people are vaccinated in your zip code?
Vaccinated Central CA man gets COVID after Reno vacation
Doctors investigate rare COVID breakthrough cases
CA backpedals on barring maskless students from campus
TOP STORIES
California approves 1st state-funded guaranteed income plan
Father arrested in death of toddler in South LA
Chase ends in Palmdale after making its way through 4 counties
Police shooting on Hollywood Walk of Fame leaves man hospitalized
14 Mexican nationals detained in SoCal panga boat bust
1st female sailor completes Navy special warfare training
Gabriel Iglesias says he has COVID despite vaccination, cancels shows
Show More
1 worker killed in electrical fire at building in West LA
UC Davis suspends entire baseball team over misconduct allegations
First child tax credit payments have been sent | Here's what to know
LA County seeing 10-fold spike in COVID-19 cases
Homeownership rates are unequal across SoCal. Here's why that matters
More TOP STORIES News