Sheriff Villanueva won't enforce county's new mask order, claims 'not backed by science'

Villanueva was responding Friday to an order announced the day before by the county Department of Public Health. Starting Saturday at 11:59 p.m., all county residents are supposed to wear masks indoors under rules similar to those in effect prior to California reopening on June 15.
"Forcing the vaccinated and those who already contracted COVID-19 to wear masks indoors is not backed by science and contradicts the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines," Villanueva said.
He added that sheriff's deputies "will not expend our limited resources" to enforce the order and instead the department is asking for voluntary compliance.
County officials reinstated the mask mandate after nearly a week of more than 1,000 new daily cases every day. The figure has grown more than ten-fold in just the month since California lifted mask and social distancing rules.
The day before California's reopening, June 14, the county reported 135 new cases, while on Thursday the figure had spiked to 1,537 new cases. The rise is fueled in part by the more-contagious Delta variant, as well as continued resistance to vaccination. All of the COVID-19 patients in county-run hospitals are unvaccinated, officials say.
"Because of this rapid rise, as well as the increasing presence of the more easily transmitted Delta variant of the virus, and the millions of people potentially at risk of infection, together we must reduce our risk of infection and our risk for potentially infecting others," the county health department said upon announcing the new mandate.