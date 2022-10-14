LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva sits down with Marc Brown ahead of Election Day

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he deserves to keep his job despite a chorus of critics who say he not only shouldn't be re-elected, but that he should resign immediately. Marc Brown sat down with him and discussed crime, his approach to homelessness and the serious concerns about deputies involved in gangs.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Who should be the next sheriff of Los Angeles? The current Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he deserves to keep his job despite a chorus of critics who say he not only shouldn't be re-elected, but that he should resign immediately.

Marc Brown sat down with him to talk about why he believes he deserves to stay on. They talked about the increase in crime, his approach to homelessness and the serious concerns about deputies involved in gangs.

"I fired four deputies from East L.A. station who were involved in the Kennedy Hall incident. I suspended 22 without pay. I transferred 36. My first day in office, I removed the East L.A. station captain from command because I didn't have confidence in his ability to lead the station. You cannot do anything more than that," Villanueva said.

When asked about the tattoos that deputies have related to their membership in the gangs, Villanueva stressed that the tattoos don't necessarily mean gang involvement.

"They have to be involved in crime," he said. "If they're engaged in misconduct, then we take action. And we have never ceased to take action in someone involved in misconduct."

