Slain deputy's family files $20 million claim against LA County Sheriff's Department

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Attorneys for the family of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed in Palmdale have filed a claim for $20 million.

They announced the claim during a press conference Tuesday morning. Attorneys say the department's deputies are overworked and not protected, and believe that's one of the reasons for Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer's death.

"We're here to help bring community awareness to a problem that the department has known for years and the Board of Supervisors has known for years," said attorney Brad Gage.

The 30-year-old was killed in September, just days after proposing to his girlfriend.

Funeral services were held for Ryan Clinkunbroomer, the Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was gunned down in Palmdale.

"I don't want any parent to ever have to sit at a Thanksgiving or holiday dinner with someone missing, like we had to this year," said his mother, Kim Clinkunbroomer.

A 29-year-old was arrested for the ambush-style shooting. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.