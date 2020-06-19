LA County sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man in Gardena, authorities say

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway Friday morning after a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man they say was armed and who ran away from deputies in Gardena.The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard, near Figueroa Street, just before 6 p.m. Thursday.Family identified the man killed as 18-year-old Andres Guardado. Witnesses said he worked as a security guard and that was the reason he was armed.Authorities said deputies from the Compton sheriff's station were patrolling the area when deputies spotted the man. When the man saw the deputies, he allegedly pulled a handgun."Deputies observed the individual, at which point he observed the deputies,'' Lt. Charles Calderaro said during a briefing. "The individual then produced a handgun and began running southbound away from the deputies through businesses nearby."The man began running away from deputies and at some point during the encounter, a deputy-involved shooting occurred, authorities said."Deputies engaged in a short foot pursuit between the two businesses,'' Calderaro said. "At some point, deputies contacted the suspect and that's when the deputy-involved shooting occurred.''The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.A gun was recovered, Calderaro said. AIR7 HD captured video that showed what authorities allege was the weapon.Calderaro said the suspect was not wearing a security guard uniform at the time deputies saw him and they did not have information regarding his occupation.Calderaro also said one deputy fired their weapon. It was not known if Guardado shot his weapon.A confrontation stemming from the shooting later unfolded between local residents and sheriff's deputies. One resident was seen holding a child in his arms during the altercation."We had someone keeping an eye on the front because we've been having people tagging up recently and stuff like that, and the police apparently came up and pulled a gun on him, and he got scared and ran," said Andrew Haney, a co-worker of Guardado."He has always worked as a professional security guard," Guardado's sister said. "He had no armed weapons on him. None."Guardado's cousin said he was going to school to become an RN.Investigations by the Sheriff's Homicide and Internal Affairs bureaus were underway, as is protocol when a deputy-involved shooting occurs.