Diners evacuated as 2-alarm fire rips through La Crescenta bakery

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 2-alarm fire ripped through a bakery in La Crescenta Wednesday afternoon and forced people inside the building to evacuate.

Firefighters responded to the area near Foothill Boulevard and Ramsdell Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. after the blaze was reported, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

At least 65 firefighters were dispatched to the fire, which quickly went to a second alarm and forced crews into a defensive mode, pouring water on the blaze from the exterior.

One firefighter was pulled from the blaze, but he appeared to be conscious and alert before he was transported to a hospital.

Crews gained the upper hand on the blaze within about 30 minutes, allowing firefighters to again move inside the structure to fully douse the flames. A knockdown was reported just before 5 p.m.

No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the blaze is unknown.

