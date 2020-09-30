LA County sheriff to update investigation of deputies ambushed in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will provide an update Wednesday morning on the investigation into the ambush of two on-duty deputies.

The deputies were both shot will sitting in a marked patrol car at the Metro Blue Line station located at 275 N. Willowbrook Ave. in Compton on Sept. 12.

Surveillance video shows the man approaching the window on the passenger's side and firing several times at close range. The suspect then ran off on foot. One deputy was seen emerging from the passenger side and stumbling around on foot for several seconds before the video ends.

"Despite being critically injured, the deputies valiantly cared for each other's wounds and safety, communicated their location and plight to others, and tactically prepared for another attack,'' according to a statement from the department. "The suspect fled the scene, and a monetary reward was offered for information leading to their arrest and conviction.''

A $600,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter, described by the sheriff's department as a "male Black, 28 to 30 years old, wearing dark clothing, who was last seen heading northbound on Willowbrook Avenue in a black four-door sedan.''

Both deputies were released from the hospital earlier this month.

Anyone with information on the case can call the sheriff's tip line at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be left for L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS (8477) or at lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.
