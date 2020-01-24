LA doctor accused of sexually assaulting co-worker

An ER doctor who worked at Cedars Sinai Medical Center is facing sexual assault allegations.Police arrested Dr. Anshul M. Gandhi on Wednesday on suspicion of one felony count of forced oral copulation. He was released from jail Thursday after posting a $100,000 bond.Gandhi is accused of sexually assaulting a former co-worker at the medical center.Cedars Sinai released a statement saying Gandhi no longer provides services at the medical center and has never been a hospital employee, but he formerly provided services as a contract physician.