LA dog boutique employee tosses dog to the ground - Video

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Animal lovers are furious after a video went viral showing a Los Angeles dog boutique employee throwing a dog to the ground.

The incident happened at the Bark n' Bitches Dog Boutique located at 505 N. Fairfax Avenue in the Fairfax District.

An employee in the video can be seen forcibly grabbing a dog by the back of its neck before tossing it to the ground.

Witnesses in the video can be heard saying that the dog landed directly on its head when it hit the pavement.

Bark n' Bitches released the following statement in response to the incident:

"There was an inexcusable incident in the shop tonight. We will not tolerate this or any actions that put our rescues in harms way. The appropriate actions are being taken. This is NOT what we stand for."

The dog hid underneath a bench immediately after being thrown.

Bark n' Bitches said the dog was taken to a veterinarian to be checked on.
