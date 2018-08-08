LA drug raid: 22 arrested in cartel-connected smuggling operation

Multiple federal agencies were involved in raids in SoCal Wednesday connected to drug trafficking from Mexico to the U.S., Eyewitness News has learned.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Multiple federal agencies in Los Angeles announced Wednesday 22 people have been arrested and are accused of smuggling large amounts of drugs from Mexico to the U.S. on behalf of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Capping a three-year investigation by the Los Angeles Strike Force, officials said those arrested are among 57 defendants named in three indictments that were unsealed Wednesday. The remaining 35 are fugitives, many believed to be in Mexico.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Narconetas, targeted three drug trafficking organizations that allegedly transported bulk quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin from Mexico to the L.A. metropolitan area and other locations across the U.S.



As a result of Operation Narconetas, authorities seized approximately 850 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly one ton of cocaine, 93 pounds of heroin, almost 50 pounds of marijuana and $1.42 million in U.S. currency.

The FBI, DEA, IRS and U.S. Marshals were all involved in the early morning raids. The agencies set up a command post in downtown Los Angeles.

Prosecutors said the drugs were sold in L.A. and elsewhere.
