With LA facing deficit, eliminating vacant city jobs is proposed as part of solution to budget woes

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles faces a budget shortfall of as much as $400 million. So as the city figures out how to address that issue, some have floated the idea of eliminating vacant positions.

According to the city controller, one out of every six city jobs are unfilled. Mayor Karen Bass has made filling open positions a top priority and her office has made progress, but eliminating as many as 2,000 jobs comes as a surprise.

The mayor said this almost one year ago, during her State of the City address:

"There are thousands of vacancies for city jobs right now," Bass said. "Filling them will help us build housing. Fix streets. And answer emergency calls faster so if you wonder why it takes so long to get your pothole fixed, we need city workers."

ABC7 spoke with the union who would represent city workers if the jobs are filled, SEIU Local 721. They're concerned about the impact eliminating jobs would have ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

"Our members don't only serve the community, they live in the community. We do not want the community impacted by the results of these vacancies being cut. Obviously, if it means a pothole not being filled or a tree not being trimmed or even sanitation services, that has a real impact on the residents of los angeles so we're doing everything we can to avoid that," said David Green, the President and Executive Director of SEIU Local 721.

Some on the City Council have also criticized how much money the city has budgeted to the Los Angeles Police Department, suggesting that number should be cut before jobs are eliminated.

In a statement, Councilman Bob Blumenfield, who chairs the Budget and Finance Committee, said in part:

"When you're in a hole the first step to getting out is always to stop digging. The deficit reflects a loss in large revenue streams from state and local government (i.e. COVID dollars) as well as the reality that inflation has increased our costs and required salary increases. The elimination of vacant positions does not immediately impact services and the upcoming budget process will determine which of those positions will need to be reinstated and which will remain eliminated."

More about how the mayor plans to address vacant positions is expected to be unveiled when Bass releases her budget for the next fiscal year next month.