PORTER RANCH GAS LEAK

Los Angeles City firefighters file lawsuit against SoCalGas over Aliso Canyon leak

A group of Los Angeles City firefighters have filed a lawsuit against SoCalGas over the Aliso Canyon storage facility leak. (KABC)

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A group of Los Angeles City firefighters have filed a lawsuit against SoCalGas over the Aliso Canyon storage facility leak.

Crews from Station 28 were assigned to Porter Ranch during the 2015 historic methane leak. The suit claims the utility company knowingly exposed them to hazardous levels of toxins, despite telling them they were not toxic.

SoCalGas has yet to comment. But company officials said they haven't received the complaint yet.

The methane leak was the biggest in U.S. history.
