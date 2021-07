LA HABRA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Detectives are searching for answers in La Habra Heights after a woman's body was found inside a burning car after an apparent shooting.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators say she was found around 10 a.m. Monday near North Cypress Street and Nabal Road.They were responding to a car fire and found a woman dead inside.In addition to the fire, investigators found evidence of a shooting.Now they're trying to figure out how the woman died.If you know anything you're urged to call the Sheriff's homicide bureau.