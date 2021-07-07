Travel

Tourism board releases new logo for Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles has a new look, with a sunny disposition.

The Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board has released a new logo.

It shows the sun hovering over what's described as a classic, art deco look.

The design of the logo is a collaborative effort between Studio Number One and House Industries. Studio Number One is headed by Los Angeles artist Shepard Fairey, best known for designing the Hope poster for Barack Obama's first presidential campaign.

Tourism in Southern California is coming back strong this summer following last year's pandemic shutdown of many popular attractions.

