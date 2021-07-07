Tourism board releases new logo for Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board has released a new logo.
It shows the sun hovering over what's described as a classic, art deco look.
The design of the logo is a collaborative effort between Studio Number One and House Industries. Studio Number One is headed by Los Angeles artist Shepard Fairey, best known for designing the Hope poster for Barack Obama's first presidential campaign.
Tourism in Southern California is coming back strong this summer following last year's pandemic shutdown of many popular attractions.