The California Attorney General's Office has refiled sex-related charges against the leader of a Mexico-based evangelical megachurch,
The Los Angeles Times reports the six new charges come nearly four months after a state appellate court panel ordered the case against him to be dismissed on a technicality.
Naasón Joaquin Garcia, the 51-year-old leader of La Luz del Mundo and self-proclaimed "apostle," was ordered to be jailed in lieu of $50 million bail bail.
RELATED: Megachurch leader remains in jail after court dismissal as prosecutors weigh options
He has been behind bars since June 2019 after his arrest by Los Angeles Airport police.
The latest case charges him with a total of 23 felony counts, including forcible rape of a minor, forcible oral copulation of a person under 18, unlawful sexual intercourse, lewd act on a child, extortion, conspiracy and possession of child pornography.
He is expected to appear in court next week.
RELATED: Lawsuit: Leaders of La Luz del Mundo manipulated Bible to sexually abuse woman for over 2 decades
City News Service contributed to this report.
Child rape charges refiled against Mexican megachurch leader Naason Joaquin Garcia
The California Attorney General's Office has refiled sex-related charges against the leader of a Mexico-based evangelical megachurch,
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More