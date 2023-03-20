The LA Metro is trying to reduce crime with a new initiative, and it involves help from Beethoven, Mozart and Bach.

Classical music used as new crime deterrence in one LA metro station, and may come to your stop next

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Metro has started a new initiative in an attempt to reduce crime at its stations, and it involves help from Beethoven, Mozart and Bach.

At the Westlake MacArthur Park Station, Metro riders can now listen to soothing classical music - without headphones - in a move officials say is shown in studies to deter people from gathering for extended periods of time.

"Studies have shown that playing music, potentially classical music, is an effective way to keep people moving through a station," said Dave Sotero, a spokesperson for L.A. County MTA. "The public wants us to improve safety on the metro system. We are listening to their requests."

The MacArthur Park metro station is a spot that has a history of crime. In January, a man was found stabbed inside the station.

Frequent riders that use the station say they are concerned about the level of crime and drug use, and are not sure the classical music does anything.

"It's cool, but it doesn't really make a difference," said Jorge Quiroa of Pico-Union. "I tell my wife, you know, have your pepper spray. You know, people have to carry a small pocket knife just in case."

Officials also point out that playing classical music isn't the only new tactic they are using at MacArthur. They have eliminated potential hiding places on the plaza and have shut down the second entrance.

"We've seen a 20% reduction in crime levels at that particular station, just in the last month," said Sotero.

With an improvement in crime reduction as good as the one at MacArthur, officials say it is very possible that classical music will be played at more metro stations in the near future.