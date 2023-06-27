Metro adding new light-rail line in the San Fernando Valley

Van Nuys Boulevard will be getting a makeover thanks to a new light-rail Metro project.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Van Nuys Boulevard will be getting a makeover thanks to a new light-rail Metro project.

The East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project will kick off soon. It will feature a 6.7-mile line that will include 11 new stations connecting Van Nuys to Pacoima, better serving the communities of Panorama City and Arleta.

Metro's G Line (Orange Line) in Van Nuys will be connected to the Metrolink station in San Fernando.

San Fernando Valley Rep. Tony Cárdenas fought for federal funding, which is a big part of the $3.57 billion project. Cárdenas toured the future line by bus Monday.

"The northeast Valley isn't necessarily a destination point. We don't have a Disneyland. We don't have that kind of thing," Cárdenas said. "But what we do have is a lot of hard working people who come to and from this place, who come to sleep at night and get up really early in the morning, and do the hard work that everyone wants to see happen."

Many in the underserved communities of the east Valley can't afford a car, so they depend on public transportation.

Los Angeles Metro ridership through May 2023 hit about 25 million total, which is more than double the levels from May 2020. It's still not back up to pre-pandemic levels like the 32 million in May of 2019.

According the LAPD, violent crime on Metro trains, buses and stations has increased to higher levels than before the pandemic. Cárdenas said making sure riders feel safe on the new line will be key to its success.

"Public safety in Los Angeles is a top priority not only for the county, but for the city and all the agencies, and I think we do a pretty darn good job and we're always going to be looking to improve," Cárdenas said.

"There have been instances where people act out or things get out of hand, but I think for the most part my experience has been pretty good," said CSUN student and Metro rider Jasmine Mendez.

Construction will begin later this year and the opening of the new line is predicted for some time between 2028 and 2030.