Man found fatally stabbed inside Metro station in Westlake district

A man was found fatally stabbed inside a Metro station in the Westlake district Tuesday evening, according to police.

Los Angeles police say the stabbing happened around 9 p.m. in the 600 block of S. Alvarado Street outside the Westlake/MacArthur Park station.

Details on what led up to the stabbing were not immediately available, but police say the man ran down the escalator in the Metro station and collapsed after he was stabbed.

No suspect description was available.

Police cordoned off an entrance with crime-scene tape as they investigated.

