LA mission unveils new program and 100 new shelter beds

The Los Angeles Mission is helping homeless Angelenos get back on their feet with a new stabilization center and program.

On Thursday, the shelter unveiled 100 new beds, privacy pods and charging stations as part of the Dignity by Design program.

"People will be able to come in here, stabilize themselves and then we can find appropriate housing placements for them within our community," said Pastor Troy Vaughn, CEO of the L.A. Mission.

This program acts as a shelter with mental health counseling, medical services, plus job placement and housing opportunities.

The stabilizing center hopes to offer privacy and dignity to those trying to create a better life for themselves, which is often lacking in other shelters.

Joe White has been a student at the L.A. Mission for 10 months.

White was homeless for three years, he suffered from a drug addiction which landed him in county jail.

"In the county jail I just felt tired in my soul, you know, in my very being. I felt tired and fed up," White said.

Now, White is job training at the L.A. Mission working towards an audiovisual career.

"I love it. But I have to do my part in showing up every day, staying focused, and taking it serious," White said.

And by investing in new ways of helping people here, he's able to invest in himself.

"They accepted me without judgment and they've created this safe, clean space for me to grow and get a second chance at life," White said.