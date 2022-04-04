Cause of death revealed for 2 women who were allegedly drugged before being dropped off at hospitals

According to police, Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola were given drugs during a night out in November 2021. Investigators long believed an overdose resulted in their deaths.
On Monday, a cause of death report showed Giles, a 24-year-old model and aspiring actress who moved to L.A. from Alabama, died of "multiple drug intoxication."
The county's deputy medical examiner listed cocaine, fentanyl, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid - commonly known as GHB or the date rape drug - and ketamine as being found in her system.
Cabrales-Arzola, an aspiring architect from Mexico, died of "multiple organ failure" and reportedly had cocaine and methylenedioxymethamphetamine - or MDMA - in her system.
On Nov. 13, 2021, Giles was dropped off at Southern California Hospital.
Investigators said three men - who have since been charged in the deaths of the two women - dropped her off in a black Toyota Prius without license plates. Giles died at the hospital shortly after.
Meanwhile, Cabrales-Arzola, was left in critical condition at Kaiser Permanente West L.A. and later declared brain dead. One day shy of her 27th birthday on Nov. 28, her family took her off life support. Her organs were donated.
David Pearce, 37, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection to the women's death. Two other men, 47-year-old Michael Ansbach and 42-year-old Brandt Osborn, were both charged with accessory to manslaughter.