LA County reports local transmission of monkeypox; Recent 'large events' suspected

As of Friday, there were 22 cases of monkeypox in the county.
Some recent infections have been mostly among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men and have recently attended large events health officials said.
Health officials said they are working with organizers of the unspecified events to notify people of possible exposures.
"While supplies of the monkeypox vaccines are limited, Public Health is offering the JYNNEOS vaccine in a targeted manner to reach individuals who are athigher risk of monkeypox,'' according to the Public Health agency.
The agency also mentioned these vaccines include people who have had contact with those who are diagnosed with monkeypox. It also includes those who recently attended events where they might have had skin-to-skin with someone who then later tested positive for monkeypox.
Health officials said the infection spreads through contact with bodily fluids, monkeypox sores or shared items such as bedding or clothing that were contaminated with fluids. It can also be transmitted through saliva and sexual contact.
Most people who develop monkeypox have only mild illness that goes away within two-to-four weeks without treatment.
People with symptoms are urged to visit a medical provider, cover the rash area with clothing, wear a mask and avoid close or skin-to-skin contact with others.
The Center for Diseases and Control particularly recommends those steps for people who recently traveled to an area where monkeypox cases have been reported, or who have had contact with confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases.
A full list of countries that have confirmed monkeypox cases is available at the CDC's website.
