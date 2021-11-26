Santa's workshop led by LA nonprofit shows kids new creative skills while teaching power of giving

Well, this workshop is just as festive, but with a different mission in mind.
The Red Sled Santa Foundation, an L.A.-based nonprofit that provides holiday gifts and essentials for children in need, has its own workshop, and Santa is very much a part of it.
As part of the nonprofit's Project Fill the Sleigh program, the group created a workshop in Northridge where more than 400 students assembled handmade toys that will be gifted to other children in need.
Thousands of children and young people face Christmas without a hot meal, a present, or a safe place to sleep. You could change this. Every Contribution helps another person.— Red Sled Santa Foundation (@RedSledSanta) November 26, 2021
"Some of them come from, you know, challenged environments, and maybe they're not living in the best means," said a nonprofit representative, also known as Santa. "What a great group to bring in and teach them a skill. Something that they could use with their hands. They could use their creativity, and mostly, they learn to give."
Earlier this week, dozens of junior cadets with the Los Angeles Police Department also assembled toys and gift boxes.
"Giving away gifts to other people makes me feel like I want to help more," said LAPD junior cadet Keily Hernandez.
Not only do the boxes come filled with toys, they also come with a personalized letter to its recipients.
The Red Sled Santa Foundation works with Samaritan's Purse to send the boxes to children around the world.
