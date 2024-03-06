LIVE: Suspect in stolen box truck rear-ends several vehicles while fleeing from police

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are tracking a driver in a stolen box truck in the Malibu area who fled from police Wednesday morning, prompting a brief pursuit.

LAPD patrol units have largely backed off of the chase on Pacific Coast Highway. AIR7 HD captured the moment when the suspect briefly weaved through incoming traffic as an LAPD unit trailed behind them.

At one point, the suspect nearly rear-ended a truck, making a sudden stop on a slick road.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.