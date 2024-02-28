Teen driver led CHP on high-speed chase through LA that ended in crash, authorities say

A police chase of a stolen Kia through Los Angeles ended in a violent crash as the suspect nearly hit a CHP officer.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 17-year-old boy was behind the wheel of a stolen Kia during a dangerous high-speed chase through Los Angeles that ended in a violent crash, according to authorities.

The chase late Monday ended near Centinela Avenue and Enterprise Street in Inglewood with a California Highway Patrol officer running for cover to avoid getting hit by the Kia.

The Kia ended up crashing into a parked car on a narrow residential street that was being blocked off by a CHP cruisier. With the Kia coming to a stop, the suspect ran from the scene, but he was taken into custody a short time later outside an apartment complex.

Authorities say the driver is 17 years old, but have not released his name.

WATCH: Chase through LA ends in crash as speeding Kia driver nearly hits CHP officer

AIR7 HD was initially over the pursuit in South L.A. as the suspect sped through surface streets.

CHP performed PIT maneuvers during the pursuit, but they were unsuccessful in stopping the driver.

At one point, another driver tried to interfere in the pursuit in an apparent attempt to stop the fleeing driver. CHP says the role of the second driver is still being investigated.

Authorities say the Kia was reported stolen.