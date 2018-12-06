A semi-truck containing several beer kegs was recovered in the San Fernando Valley after it went missing, police said.Police are seeking to locate Jose Rodriguez, a person of interest in the case. Rodriguez is alleged to have been hired to pick up a truckload of beer in Van Nuys, but never returned the beer or the semi-truck to the owner of the delivery company in Turlock, California.A tip led to the location of the semi-truck in the West San Fernando Valley on Sunday, and several beer kegs were found, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joe Chavez at (213) 486-6940 or (818) 832-7510.