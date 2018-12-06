Police seek person of interest after missing beer kegs recovered in West San Fernando Valley

Jose Rodriguez is sought as a person of interest after police say a semi-truck with several beer kegs, pictured on the right, went missing. (LAPD)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A semi-truck containing several beer kegs was recovered in the San Fernando Valley after it went missing, police said.

Police are seeking to locate Jose Rodriguez, a person of interest in the case. Rodriguez is alleged to have been hired to pick up a truckload of beer in Van Nuys, but never returned the beer or the semi-truck to the owner of the delivery company in Turlock, California.

A tip led to the location of the semi-truck in the West San Fernando Valley on Sunday, and several beer kegs were found, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joe Chavez at (213) 486-6940 or (818) 832-7510.
