LA Port terminal evacuated after explosion inside shipping container

Los Angeles authorities responded to an explosion from inside a shipping container at the Port of Los Angeles on Tuesday.No injuries or other property damage were reported and police have no indication the explosion has any connection to terrorism. Investigators are on the scene.The explosion was reported around 6 p.m.The Evergreen Terminal at the port was evacuated as authorities investigated. About 100 port employees were part of the evacuation.Some roads in the area of the explosion were also closed.The Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Squad was assisting with the investigation.The six other terminals at the port were not evacuated and were operating normally.