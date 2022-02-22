Society

LA Pride parade to return in person, moving to Hollywood after 2-year COVID hiatus

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The LA Pride Parade, which was on hiatus during the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, is returning this summer as an in-person event -- this time in Hollywood.

The parade was canceled in 2020, in what would have been its 50th anniversary, because of COVID-19 precautions. The parade was canceled again in 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns.

It is scheduled to be held June 12 in Hollywood, marking a change from recent years when the event was held in West Hollywood.

"Many people might not know but Hollywood is the original location of the LA Pride parade," Gerald Garth, LA Pride's vice president of programs and initiatives, said in an interview with ABC7. "And because we did not get a chance to commemorate the 50th anniversary in 2020, we're really excited to have that moment in Hollywood, returning back to its roots."

More details, including the parade route, time, security and float capacity are expected to be announced soon and will be available at lapride.org.

ABC7 is the broadcast and media partner of the LA Pride Parade, and will televise the event on June 12.

