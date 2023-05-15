This year's LA Pride Parade grand marshals include the ACLU of SoCal, comedian Margaret Cho and Emmy-winner Leslie Jordan with a posthumous honor.

Margaret Cho, Leslie Jordan and ACLU announced as Grand Marshals for LA Pride Parade on June 11

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Christopher Street West (CSW) has announced a trio of grand marshals to be celebrated at the LA Pride Parade, taking place at its original historic location in Hollywood.

ABC7 will broadcast the LA Pride Parade LIVE on Sunday, June 11, at 11:00 a.m. on ABC7 and wherever you stream ABC7, including abc7.com and the ABC7LA mobile app. It will also air nationally on ABC News Live and Hulu.



Anchor Ellen Leyva and reporter Christiane Cordero from ABC7 Eyewitness News will co-host the ABC7 broadcast.

This year's LA Pride Parade grand marshals include comedian, actor and activist Margaret Cho as the Icon Grand Marshal.

"I'm thrilled and incredibly honored to be the Icon Grand Marshal," said Cho. "We need this Pride more than ever."

The parade will celebrate Emmy-winner Leslie Jordan with a posthumous tribute as the Legacy Grand Marshal, a new title this year in honor of Jordan for his everlasting impact on the community.

"On behalf of Leslie Jordan, we are overjoyed by Christopher Street West's heartfelt recognition to name Leslie as LA Pride's Legacy Grand Marshal," said Jana "Cricket" Jordan. "His spirit continues to bring love and light."

The ACLU of Southern California will be the the Community Grand Marshal. The non-profit helped CSW obtain the permit for the first LA Pride parade in 1970.

"Christopher Street West is honored and humbled by this year's three grand marshals," said Gerald Garth, president of CSW. "Each have contributed to the LGBTQ+ community in their own unique ways, furthering our fight for acceptance, equality, and justice."

The parade, which will feature a special drag performance presented by the ACLU SoCal and staged by Morgan McMichaels to music by 14-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren, will begin at Sunset Blvd and Highland Avenue heading north, then east onto Hollywood Blvd., then south onto Cahuenga Blvd., ending at Sunset Blvd. and Cahuenga Blvd.

Additionally, The Hollywood Partnership has once again partnered with LA Pride to bring the LA Pride Village back to Hollywood Blvd.

LA Pride Village, a free and open to the public street festival, will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., just steps from the official parade route.

The second annual LA Pride Village celebration promises to be even bigger and better, with a new location on Hollywood Blvd, between Vine Street and Gower Street.

Booths will feature local vendors and non-profits, with an expanded beer garden, delicious food trucks, two performance stages and a space for dancing.

Public transit and ride share services to LA Pride Parade and Village are strongly encouraged. For the parade, connect to the L.A. Metro B (Red) Line and exit Hollywood/Highland or Hollywood/Vine Station.

For additional information about parking and transportation, please visit lapridevillage.com.

ABC7 is the broadcast partner for LA Pride.