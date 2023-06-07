ABC7 is celebrating Pride Month with special programming on LA Pride weekend

It is LA Pride weekend, and ABC7 is celebrating with some special Pride Month programming. We hope you'll join us!

"Our America: Who I'm Meant To Be"

Saturday, June 10, 3pm on ABC7,

abc7.com and wherever you stream ABC7 Los Angeles

They are young, they are transgender, and they are champions for their community. "Our America: Who I'm Meant To Be" explores what it is like to be a transgender young person in the U.S. today. ABC News Correspondent Gio Benitez sits down for a first of its kind interview with the GenderCool Project, a youth-led movement to educate people about transgender and non-binary youth.





"On the Red Carpet Celebrates Pride"

Saturday, June 10, 6:30pm on ABC7,

abc7.com and wherever you stream ABC7 Los Angeles

On the Red Carpet is celebrating Pride Month with a look at how LGBTQIA+ celebrities are making history and how Hollywood is telling more inclusive stories. The show will air live from the LA Pride in the Park event in Downtown Los Angeles with host Ellen Leyva and special guest Jake Borelli from ABC's "Grey's Anatomy."





"ABC7 Eyewitness News"

Sunday, June 11, 9am-11am on ABC7,

abc7.com and wherever you stream ABC7 Los Angeles



ABC7 Eyewitness News will be live in Hollywood before the 53rd annual LA Pride Parade. Join ABC7's David Gonzalez for a parade preview and behind the scenes look at all the parade festivities. He'll also show us a first-look at Hollywood Blvd's LA Pride Village, the official after-parade celebration for LA Pride.

"2023 L.A. Pride Parade"

Sunday, June 11, 11am-1pm on ABC7,

abc7.com and wherever you stream ABC7 Los Angeles

The 53rd annual L.A. Pride Parade will be rolling through the historic heart of Hollywood. This year's grand marshals for the parade are Margaret Cho, the ACLU SoCal and the late Leslie Jordan. The parade will feature a special performance presented by the ACLU SoCal and staged by Morgan McMichaels to music by 14-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren. It also features hundreds of marchers, colorful floats, celebrity guests, and there will be a few big surprises too. ABC7 Eyewitness News Anchor Ellen Leyva and Reporter Christiane Cordero will co-host the broadcast.

Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.