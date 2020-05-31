Los Angeles protests: Mayor Eric Garcetti extends curfew in anticipation of more protests - WATCH LIVE

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a curfew for all of Los Angeles for the second night in a row after the city saw more unrest Saturday that left behind a path of extensive damage across the city.
The new curfew requires everyone within the city of L.A. to stay indoors starting 8 p.m. Sunday until 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.
When Saturday's curfew was issued, Garcetti announced that all coronavirus testing centers in the city were closed due to safety concerns. It's unclear if that also applies to Sunday's curfew.
Ahead of the mayor's announcement, Culver City and Santa Ana officials also enacted a curfew due to further protests expected Sunday night. Culver City's curfew will go into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. the next morning. The city's bus service was canceled for the night.
Early Sunday morning, National Guard soldiers arrived and patrolled the streets of Los Angeles. One of the hardest-hit areas was the area around the Grove, a popular high-end outdoor mall west of downtown where hundreds of protesters swarmed the area, showering police with rocks and other objects and vandalizing shops.
