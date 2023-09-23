Dramatic new video captured the moment a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was assaulted in La Puente.

Caught on video: Suspect assaults deputy getting out of patrol car in La Puente

The incident happened Tuesday night near Amar Road and Hacienda Boulevard, according to the department. Deputies were responding to a call about a suspicious person at the Walgreens when the suspect lunged at one of the deputies who was getting out of the patrol car.

That's when other deputies rushed in to tackle the suspect to the ground.

A window on the patrol car was broken and the deputy suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was arrested for assault.