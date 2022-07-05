Community & Events

La Puente holds laser show after probe into pyrotechnics company cancels fireworks display

By Elena Gomez
LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Several fireworks shows across Southern California had to be canceled at the last minute because the company putting them on is now under investigation by the state.

There was a lot of scrambling to make sure one show still went on.

Instead of a fireworks show, the city of La Puente set up a laser show for the community Sunday after the city's firework contractor had their permit revoked as a part of an investigation by the state fire marshal.

"I think it was really cool that they were still able to put together this laser show. It would've been cool to see fireworks, but this was awesome, too," Covina resident Amanda Carrera said. "They made the best out of the situation."

Others were bummed that they missed out on the fireworks show.

"It was really disappointing that there was no fireworks, but lights were nice," Upland resident Lauren Ramirez said.

Lynwood, Lancaster, Palmdale and Madera were all in similar situations with the same fireworks contractor.

Palmdale and Lancaster canceled their Fourth of July festivities all together.

Exposhows Inc. is the company being investigated. The company's warehouse in Mojave was raided and fireworks were confiscated.

While there were no fireworks Sunday night, the La Puente community enjoyed the city's festivities and laser show to end the evening.

"It was awesome. Unfortunately, they only had a week to put something on so they had to come up with something good, but you know what? This is great alternative, it brought people to the new park, so really, really fantastic, I had a great time," La Puente resident Marty Paz said.

It's still unknown why the company is being investigated.

