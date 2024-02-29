LA Rams, Edwards Lifesciences offer free heart screenings in Inglewood

In recognition of Black History Month and American Heart Month, the Los Angeles Rams and Edwards Lifesciences hosted a heart screening event for the Inglewood community.

In recognition of Black History Month and American Heart Month, the Los Angeles Rams and Edwards Lifesciences hosted a heart screening event for the Inglewood community.

In recognition of Black History Month and American Heart Month, the Los Angeles Rams and Edwards Lifesciences hosted a heart screening event for the Inglewood community.

In recognition of Black History Month and American Heart Month, the Los Angeles Rams and Edwards Lifesciences hosted a heart screening event for the Inglewood community.

INGLEWOOD (KABC) -- In recognition of Black History Month and American Heart Month, the L.A. Rams and Edwards Lifesciences hosted a heart screening for the community.

"Heart disease is leading cause of death in the United States. Not cancer. And heart disease disproportionately impacts the African American community, so we are here to provide education and awareness about heart disease and heart valve disease in addition to providing the screening," said Dr. Cedric Cravens, director of patient engagement and health access equity with Edwards Lifesciences.

The screenings were completely free at Faithful Central Bible Church in Inglewood which is Rams legend Joe's Sweet's home church

"One of the reasons this is really important, especially during Black History Month, is that we can't do it by ourselves. There's this old adage that says, if you go by yourself, you can go fast, but when you go as a group, you can go further," said George B. Thompson, a pastor at Faithful Central Bible Church.

The event featured two heart health informational sessions and screenings including blood pressure, electrocardiogram and echocardiograms.

Attendees learned about the signs and symptoms of heart disease.

"There are many things that we can do to try and lower our risk of developing cardiovascular disease such as exercising at least 150 minutes weekly, making sure our blood pressure is under control, controlling diabetes and things like that," said Dr. Tiffany Randolph, a non-invasive cardiologist.

"I personally have health care but also too knowing that in certain communities that it's not available. Poverty in certain communities, actually people not having education, not understanding how important it is to have these type of screenings, so having that information, having a team like the Rams come to our community and say, 'Hey this is important. We want to pour into your community. We're not only going to play in your community, but we also want to pour into the community.' That's important to me." said Nannette Griggs, a member of the church.