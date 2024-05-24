Slow down aging: How adopting 8 key habits can keep you younger and healthier

Longevity experts say following specific habits can not only improve your overall health, it can also slow your body's aging by years.

From birth into our early lives, our cells are in a mad rush to multiply and divide, but at some point our bodies start to break down.

"Most of your physiological functions, the things that your body does, start to decline around age 30 or so," said Integrative Physiologist Tom LaRocca, Ph.D, University of Colorado Boulder.

As people get older, some worry about their changing outward appearance. But doctors say focusing on what's happening on the inside is crucial. And science shows certain lifestyle habits are essential.

"People are certainly interested in anything that can help you age more successfully," he said.

A study by the American Heart Association identified eight essential lifestyle practices people should follow to maintain good health.

First on the list is what you eat.

"Eating a generally healthy diet - so, lots of fruits and vegetables," said Integrative Physiologist Daniel H. Craighead.

Next, getting enough exercise and staying active.

"You don't have to be some sort of super athlete. Getting out and moving every day. A 30-minute walk has pretty tremendous health benefits," he said.

Rounding out the AHA's Essential 8 list:

Get a healthy amount of sleep, which is seven to nine hours for adults.

Don't smoke.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Control cholesterol.

Manage blood sugar.

Keep your blood pressure within a healthy range.

The American Heart Association says people who follow all eight have higher cardiovascular health. And that, in turn, decreases a person's biological age by up to six years. Meaning, their body is aging slower than their actual age.

"So, the best thing is if you're not physically active, to start. And if you are physically active, never stop," said Craighead.

The American Heart Association says on the flip side, people with low cardiovascular health tend to have a higher biological age. A new study comparing chronological and biological age across different organ systems is underway. The hope is to gain more knowledge about how to slow aging.

