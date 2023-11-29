LA Rams and Shoes That Fit organization give out shoes to over 500 students

The Los Angeles Rams and Shoes That Fit teamed up to provide new athletic shoes to over 500 students at 99th Street Elementary School in Watts for Giving Tuesday.

Rams players, cheerleaders and team mascot showed their support by handing out shoes and helping students with athletic drills.

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Students at 99th Street Elementary School in Watts are now running around in comfort and style with brand-new athletic shoes.

"There's a lot of shoes that they're bringing for all the kids and the kids are happy that they got shoes," said student Bella Hernandez.

"I'm excited because I can run faster," said student Ean Vallejos.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Shoes That Fit organization teamed up on Giving Tuesday and provided shoes to more than 500 students.

"Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving, really inspiring the world to put more good into the world. So it's so important to give out brand new athletic shoes and more importantly just know that people in their community care about them," said Nekeda Newell-Hall, chief strategy officer for Shoes That Fit.

"The need is so great, again 80 percent of our kids live at or near the poverty level. So, the need is immense and we're always looking for partners to step in and provide some degree of assistance and relief," said LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Rams cheerleaders and players, as well as Rampage the mascot, showed their support by handing out shoes and helping students with different athletic drills like kicking, tackling and jumping.

"It's always nice getting a new pair of shoes. I remember being a kid. I used to always think they made me jump higher and run faster. They also look good so we're super happy about that," said Rams offensive lineman Steve Avila.

Organization leaders with the Shoes That Fit team said they hope the new shoes build the students' confidence and help them get outside and be active.

"Our job is to help improve children's self-esteem. And when they look good and can fit in with their peers in their brand new Nikes and Adidas, On Running, Reeboks and Pumas," Newell-Hall said. "We're definitely going to make sure they can fit in, that they have everything they need."

Follow Amanda on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Amanda

Twitter.com/ABC7Amanda

Instagram.com/ABC7Amanda