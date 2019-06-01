Los Angeles ranked among top 5 most welcoming destination cities for LGBTQ+ people

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One day before the start of Pride Month, Los Angeles on Friday was ranked as one of the most welcoming destinations in North America for LGBTQ+ people.

L.A. joins New York, Chicago, Toronto and Montreal in the top five cities, according to TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor has also launched a new LGBTQ+ travel page and blog, which includes guides for Europe and South America.

The guides also list available activities in each location.

Southern California LGBTQ+ events celebrating June's Pride Month
