2 rescued after becoming stranded on small island in LA River in Atwater Village amid rain storm

ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people who became stranded in the Los Angeles River in Atwater Village were rescued early Monday morning as the first big storm of the season dropped rain across the region.

The dangerous situation was reported at 2:26 a.m. in the L.A. River just south of Glendale Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A passerby had called for help after discovering the man and woman surrounded by fast-moving storm water on a small island in the river, where officials say is at or near where they apparently lived.

EMBED More News Videos

A winter thunderstorm is hammering the Southland and lighting up the sky, with significant rain expected Monday, along with snow in the mountains and high surf at the beaches.



A Swift Water Rescue team tethered an inflatable rescue boat to a secure area and brought the people to safety in 65 minutes while an LAFD helicopter searched the area to make sure no other people or pets were in danger, authorities say.

The rescued people declined transport to a hospital and were released at the scene.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atwater villagelos angeleslos angeles countywater rescueriverstormrain
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rain, snow causing slick road conditions across SoCal
Newsom says stay-at-home order expected to be extended
Highlights of COVID-19 stimulus, government spending bill
Haircut blamed in death of Chicago couple
Lori Loughlin released after prison term for college scam
Doctor died of virus after accusing hospital of racist treatment
Traveling may require COVID vaccine passport in near future
Show More
What investigators know about Nashville bombing suspect
Woman found dead in Eagle Rock house fire
Trump signs measure funding government, COVID relief
SoCal weather: First winter storm of season will drop rain, snow on region
Mexican singer and composer Armando Manzanero dies at 85
More TOP STORIES News