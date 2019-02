The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is inviting some people to get certain warrants cleared Wednesday.People with traffic and non-violent warrants will be given a new court date where they can have the warrant removed from the system.There are a list of offenses that don't apply, including felonies, drug possessions and domestic violence.The event will be at Liberty Community Plaza, 14181 Telegraph Rd., in Whittier from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.